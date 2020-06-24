NRM releases election roadmap today

By Stephen Otage

The ruling National Resistance Movement organisation is expected to release its election roadmap today after concluding consultative party meetings yesterday.

The NRM vice chairman for eastern region, Capt Mike Mukula, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the party roadmap will be in consonant with the new Electoral Commission roadmap which was released last week.

He told journalists in Kampala that government cannot postpone the 2021 elections.

“We do not know how long Covid-19 is going to be here. If anything, our national Constitution recognises the electronic voting system. We are coming up with a hybrid which is in consonance with the law,” he said

Mr Mukula said the NRM roadmap will give guidelines to ensure transparency during the party elections.

The ruling party organs have been meeting to draw a roadmap for its activities before 2021 General Elections. On Tuesday, President Museveni chaired the Central Executive Committee meeting at State House in Entebbe.

NRM has amended its procedures to provide for lining up behind candidates in the primaries instead of the secret ballot method that they used before.

This change in the party’s constitution, however, was carried out before the Covid-19 outbreak, and it remains to be seen how the party will respond in light of the social distancing measures that are currently in force.

Mr Mukula introduced Mr Yusuf Mutembuli, the former vice president of the Democratic Party for eastern Uganda, as a new NRM party member after crossing to the ruling party.

He said Mr Mutembuli crossed to the NRM along with Mr Bart Nsubuga, the People Power adviser for Butaleja District and Party Kiyimba, the DP chairperson of Butaleja District.

The DP spokesperson Paul Kakande confirmed that Mr Mutembuli is their seniour member but was not aware about his decision to cross to NRM.

“I know him as one of our national executive members responsible for eastern Uganda. It is unfortunate that he has decided to cross over. We only pray that he does not go with our secrets. Let him go alone,” he said.

DEFECTION

Mr Mutembuli

Mr Yusuf Mutembuli said when he joined DP in 2005, he assured the leadership that if they do not capture state power within 15 years, he would quit the party. He adds that he realised that all opposition politicians are selfish and are not united to dislodge President Museveni from the power. He also said Mr Museveni is tolerant.