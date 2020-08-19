One killed, property destroyed in Bundibugyo flash floods

By LONGINO MUHINDO & FELIX BASIIME

Flash floods have hit Bundibugyo District, killing a three-year-old child and destroying property in Ntandi town council and Kasitu Sub County.

The deceased, was a child of Mr Nzebere Bwambale, a resident of Kitehe village, Kasitu parish in Kasitu Sub County.

One of the relatives from the affected family, Mr Moses Kisabayi said the deceased died while following her parents who had rushed to rescue property from the neighbour’s house that was on the verge of collapse after having been hit by heavy floods.

The flash floods were triggered by a heavy downpour that started at around 1am until 6am on Wednesday, causing Rivers Nyabulere and Nyabughesere to burst their banks and spill into the neighbouring communities. This comes three months after River Lamia at the Uganda-DR Congo burst its banks and spilled to communities destroying lots of property and plantations.

According to the chairperson Ntandi town council, Mr Asaba Galibulha, at least 800 households are estimated to have been affected on Wednesday. Crops destroyed include banana plantations, cocoa and sweet potatoes among others.

“Roads that connect Ntandi town council to other places are now impassable with bridges submerged and many people have been left stranded,” Galibulha said.

Bundibugyo District chairperson, Mr Mutegeki Ronald (L) assessing the flooded areas in Ntandi town council on Wednesday. Photo | Longino Muhindo

Members from the Red Cross Society Uganda and World Vision were seen making assessments to ascertain the magnitude of the destruction caused.

The district chairperson, Mr. Ronald Mutegeki said the district is making an assessment report to submit to the office of the Prime Minister for assistance to the affected families. Mutegeki also said he has notified Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to come and work on the affected road network in the area.

“We ask our people who are in areas prone to floods and landslides to relocate to safer areas as we wait for any assistance from the government,” Mutegeki said.

Floods and landslides

Bundibugyo District is experiencing back to back floods and landslides since December 2019 and environmental experts predicted then, that the problem would bounce back during the March to May rains and during the August to November rains.