Speeding truck kills child, injures six people

By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

BUDAKA-Six people have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries in an accident that left a 7-year-old child dead.

The accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into two houses on Mbale-Tirinyi highway on Sunday.

The accident, according to police, occurred at about 11.00pm at Gadumire, 10 kilometres from Mbale Town.

The victims are hospitalised at Budaka Health Centre IV, according to witnesses.

Mr Moses Haumba, a witness told Daily Monitor that the driver lost control of the truck while attempting to avoid a head on collision with a vehicle that was moving from the opposite direction.

North Bukedi Regional Police Commander, Mr Cyrus Omalla identified the dead child as Gift Naikesa, a daughter of Mr Robert Idube.

Advertisement