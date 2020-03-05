Tumukunde: A defiant officer and chief spy

By RISDEL KASASIRA & FRANKLIN DRAKU

Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has announced his plan to contest for president in 2021 elections, a political contest that will see him challenge his former boss, President Museveni.

This will be the second time Lt Gen Tumukunde is competing for an elective office after he defeated Prof Mondo Kagonyera in the 1994 Constituency Assembly race to represent Rubabo County in Rukungiri District.

The former chief spy, whose 33-year military career saw him serve as the boss of the Internal Security Organisation, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), commander of UPDF 4th Division and Security minister, will also be the most senior army officer to challenge Gen Museveni.

The late Maj Gen Benon Biraaro and Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye have unsuccessfully challenged Mr Museveni in the previous elections.

Born on February 28, 1959, in Rukungiri District, Lt Gen Tumukunde celebrated his 61st birthday on Friday last week, five days before he announced his plan to contest for the highest office in the land.

He went to Bishop Stuart College Demonstration School for his primary education, Kigezi College Butobere in Kabale District for Ordinary Level and Kibuli Secondary School for A-Level. He later joined Makerere University where he graduated with the Bachelor of Laws in 1981.

Advertisement

As a student at the university, Gen Tumukunde said he was involved in anti-government political activities, which made him a target of the then government led by Milton Obote.

In 1982, he joined the National Resistance Army (NRA) rebels commanded by Yoweri Museveni who had earlier contested the declaration of Obote as president in the 1980 elections.

While in the bush, Lt Gen Tumukunde was shot and injured in the leg before he was sneaked out of the country to Nairobi for treatment.

When the NRA, now UPDF, captured power in 1986, he was deployed in London as a military attaché where he served until early 1990s when he was sent for a military course in Nigeria.

Upon finishing his course, Lt Gen Tumukunde was appointed the UPDF director of planning whose role was to create policy and formalise army structures.

Joining Constituency Assembly

In 1994, he contested for Rubabo County as the constituent delegate and became a member of the Constituency Assembly, which promulgated the 1995 Constitution. During the Constituency Assembly, he cut the image of an astute debater.

He later served as the head of CMI and in his tenure, he oversaw operations against the Allied Democratic Forces rebels who were allegedly planting bombs in Kampala. He was credited for effective operations that ended the bomb blasts that had made Kampala insecure.

Lt Gen Tumukunde was later appointed the 4th Division army commander in Gulu to oversee military operations against the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels.

Controversies

From Gulu, he served as the boss of ISO and was controversially replaced by Brig Elly Kayanja after he reportedly refused to hand over office in 2003.

Lt Gen Tumukunde served as the UPDF representative in Parliament until 2005 when he was arrested.

He was charged with abuse of office and spreading harmful propaganda after he gave an interview to CBS radio and Radio One, telling President Museveni to retire.

His arrest was carried out by 50 soldiers commanded by the former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, and the former Presidential Adviser on Air Force, Maj Gen Joshua Masaba.

Controversy

Lt Gen Tumukunde was detained at the Officers’ Mess in Kololo, Kampala, for more than two years.

In 2013, he was sentenced to “severe reprimand” by the General Court Martial, bringing to an end the eight-year trial. He was retired in 2015 and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

After his retirement, Lt Gen Tumukunde campaigned for Mr Museveni during the 2016 presidential elections.

Lt Gen Tumukunde was accused of blocking the rally of the former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi in Fort Portal Municipality, Kabarole District, an allegation he denied.

On June 6, 2016, he was appointed Security minister until March 4, 2018, when he was removed by President Museveni.