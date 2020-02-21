Two people killed in Gomba, four arrested

Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Joseph Tulya, said they are investigating the two cases and suspects will be taken to court for prosecution as soon as investigations are complete.

Police managed to arrest the suspects before going into hiding and when interrogated at Kanoni Police Station, they confessed to killing and stealing the money (an amount which is not yet known).

By SADAT MBOGO

Police in Gomba District are investigating the murder of two men in two separate incidents on Thursday night.

One incident happened at the home of Mr Matiya Ddamulira, a trader at Nkoma village in Mpenja Sub County, when his two workers engaged in a physical fight at around 11pm, leaving one dead.

Police identified the deceased as Gerald Kikutteyo, 40, a resident of Isingiro District who was allegedly killed by his colleague, Zabayo Malusugampologoma, 40, a Rwandan national.

"Zabayo knocked Kikutteyo on the head and finally got a machete and cut him leading to his death. When he noticed that he had killed his colleague, Zabayo removed the body from the bedroom they were sharing and dumped it in the compound of my house," Mr Ddamulira told police at Kanoni Police Station.

When asked why he killed his colleague, Zabayo said it was the powers of his ‘ancestral spirits’, not his intention.

Zabayo is currently being detained at Kanoni Police Station pending further investigations into the matter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, three people were also arrested on allegations of killing Joseph Mugera, 40, a farmer and a resident of Kirungu Village in Kyegonza Sub County.

According to reports, the suspects killed Mugera in the move to steal his money.

"They were four, but one managed to ran away. They found Mugera in a certain bar too drunk to go home and offered to help him in the disguise of stealing his money since they knew he had just sold his produce. When they reached where nobody was seeing them, they allegedly strangled him to death and took off with the money," a friend to the deceased, who preferred anonymity, told this reporter.

Police managed to arrest the suspects before going into hiding and when interrogated at Kanoni Police Station, they confessed to killing and stealing the money (an amount which is not yet known).

Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Joseph Tulya, said they are investigating the two cases and suspects will be taken to court for prosecution as soon as investigations are complete.