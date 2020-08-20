By Elizabeth Kamurungi

Contention over identifying symbols between the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and newly established National Unity Platform (NUP) parties continues, with UPC now accusing NUP of illegally using their phrase ‘everywhere’.

This follows the battle between the two parties for the colour red. UPC and the Electoral Commission have been warning NUP to stay off the colour which has been used by UPC for years.

While addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala yesterday, UPC spokesperson, Ms Sharon Arach Oyat, said NUP needs to find some originality and stop riding on other parties’ already popularised symbols.

On many occasions, since the unveiling of the NUP party, members are heard chanting ‘NUP everywhere’, similar to UPC the chant and songs.

“For the past few weeks, we have been hearing NUP supporters at their headquarters shouting ‘NUP everywhere’ and as far as UPC is concerned and if you critically listen to our songs, our slogan is ‘Everywhere UPC’. First it was the red colour now they are using our slogan. I urge them to stick to their People Power slogan, let them stay away from our slogan, unless they want to join UPC,” Ms Arach said.

“UPC everywhere’ is a UPC slogan, NUP should not use it…it is only us who are everywhere,” she said.

Mr Faizo Muzeeyi, who heads communication at the party, said the slogan is rooted in UPC’s legacy of equitably distributing services across the country.

“The hospital in Kampala would be the same as the hospital in Kapchorwa, hence you would find the same UPC everywhere,” he said.

Asked whether UPC would consider legal action against NUP, Ms Arach said all they are doing now is cautioning the party to adhere to the laws governing political parties.

Earlier, Mr Fred Ebil, the UPC secretary general, cautioned the new party against using the party slogan.

“NUP has also been using our slogan ‘everywhere’ but we shall not allow this. We made a resolution as delegates to gazette our slogans and even our music to avoid infringement. Mr Kyagulanyi is an artiste and understands copyright. NUP should respect the regulator, if not they face a penalty of deregistration,” Mr Ebil said.

Ms Arach also refuted claims that about 100 members of the UPC party had defected to NUP, saying they were not aware and would investigate the issue to establish whether the members in question really did belong to UPC.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, however, said they will not stop using the slogan since they are not breaking any law.

“Is their slogan ‘NUP everywhere?’ There is only one party called NUP, and if there is anything to address, let them go to court we shall find them there,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.