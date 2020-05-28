UWA rangers shoot two in Mt Elgon park

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers have shot two people in Mt Elgon National Park.

The injured were identified as Mr Dan Chebet, 34, and Mr Moses Chelsngat, 30, both residents of Kabelyo Village, Moyok Sub-county in Kween District. They are currently admitted to Kapchorwa hospital.

Mr Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region police spokesperson, yesterday said the duo was shot while grazing animals in the park.

“UWA rangers were doing a routine patrol and they found the duo grazing animals in the park. The residents turned rowdy as the rangers tried to intercept the animals in the prohibited area. This prompted the rangers to shoot in the air to disperse them (residents) but in the process, the bullets hit two people,” Mr Chesang said.

He warned against grazing herds in the park.

“The problem is that people think that the park belongs to them and they forcefully graze their animals in the park without UWA permission. This is unacceptable. People should respect the park,” Mr Chesang said.

He added that the UWA Act 2019 does not allow anyone to graze animals in the park.

“When you are found grazing livestock in the park, you are fined Shs50,000, Shs20,000 for a goat and Shs5,000 for a stray hen, among others,” he said.

He said they had started investigating the incident.

Mr Denis Ephraim Balwaniregha, the Kween Resident District Commissioner, said a scuffle ensued between the community and rangers, causing the shooting.

“If UWA did not act professionally, we would have witnessed dead bodies. Thanks to UWA for the restraint they exhibited,” he added.

Mr Balwaniregha admitted that the residents do not have enough land for pasture.

“This is causing a lot of uproar among communities that almost have nowhere to graze their animals, which form much of their livelihood,” he said.

Grazing prohibited

Mr Fredrick Kiiza, the UWA’s Mt Elgon conservation area manager, said the park is not a grazing area for domestic animals.

“I regret the incident, however, attacking armed personnel on duty is suicidal and I appeal to the community to avoid attacking them. I congratulate my team for not killing anybody in that scuffle,” Mr Kiiza said.