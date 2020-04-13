Uganda's confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 54

So far, more than 3000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out by the Health Ministry and only 54 have turned out positive.

Uganda registered another COVID-19 case on Sunday evening, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 54 people.

The confirmed case is among the 169 people tested on Sunday by the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), according to the ministry of health.

The Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said while Uganda had registered one more case, the release of four patients from Entebbe Hospital is good news.

"The total number of confirmed cases is now 54 in Uganda. Good news is that we have discharged four patients from Entebbe Hospital," she said.

The health ministry is yet to release details about the new case. The Ministry is currently tracing over 14000 travellers who are believed to have entered the country between February and March 2020.

The travellers are being traced to be tested for COVID-19 following new research that shows that the disease can incubate for more than 30 days in some cases.