Ugandan cargo transporter tests positive for Covid-19

The two samples which tested positive were part of 625 samples tested on Tuesday. 372 of these samples were from truck drivers at the border points of entry while 253 were from contacts in the community.

By Monitor Reporter

A Ugandan cargo transporter has tested positive for the deadly Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 55.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 38-year-old arrived from Kenya via Malaba on April 12, 2020.

“The new case is a 38-year-old, Ugandan male, truck driver of Tororo District who arrived from Kenya on Monday. He was tested at Malaba border point of entry. He did not have signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” MoH statement reads in part.

As part of the MoH routine test for truck drivers who enter Uganda from neighbouring countries, a Kenyan truck driver also tested positive for Covid-19.

“A male Kenyan truck driver, aged 27 was found positive among the 372 truck drivers tested yesterday. His sample was also collected at Malaba point of entry. Arrangements are being made to return him to Kenya for treatment close to his family,” the statement further reads.

The two samples which tested positive were part of 625 samples tested on Tuesday. 372 of these samples were from truck drivers at the border points of entry while 253 were from contacts in the community.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Uganda on Tuesday discharged the eighth Covid-19 patient.

“One patient, who was admitted at Adjumani hospital with a positive COVID-19 test has been discharged after testing negative twice for COVID-19. The total number of patients who have been discharged is now eight,” Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services, said in a statement.