Ugandans from five countries to return this month – Oryem

By URN

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, has said that government is set to receive Ugandans from five countries before this month end.

According to Mr Oryem, the confirmed trips are Ugandans coming from; South Africa on June 25 aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines flight, and Ugandans coming from Afghanistan, India, Sudan, and United Kingdom. Those from United States will most likely return on July 1, 2020.

Mr Oryem could not confirm the numbers of people coming in with different flights, but emphasized that apart from those in India who will be coming in with a chartered Fly Dubai flight and the South Africa group that will use Uganda Airlines, the rest will arrive aboard Ethiopian Airways.

Mr Oryem said the quarantine centres are in place and the returnees will be expected to meet all the necessary costs in addition to presenting a negative test certificate for COVID-19.

“They are mainly coming with Ethiopian Airlines, most of them are coming in this month, and we are ready to receive them. Ugandans in the rest of the countries, their travel dates and schedule will also be provided,” Mr Oryem said.

There are reports that the flight for people coming from the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) is on July 2.

Ugandan embassies abroad registered 2400 Ugandans stranded abroad following the lockdown as a result of COVID-19, but want to return home. Ever since the registration happened in early April, Ugandans have been left in limbo with no clear communication and plan on their return.