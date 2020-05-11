New community infections worry ministry

By Stephen Otage

Kampala- The Ministry of Health says it is worried about the new Coronavirus infections among communities as they could be of persons who came into contact with positive cases who sneaked into the country before the screening and testing started.

Addressing journalists last week as she received donations for Covid-19 support at the Ministry headquarters in Wandegeya, the Health ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said it is possible that positive cases especially from Kenya and Tanzania, sneaked into the country and returned after mingling with local communities.

“Our neighbours reported their cases much earlier and we started testing later. It is possible some people sneaked into the country, mingled with the community and sneaked back without detection,” Dr Atwine said.

The scare

Citing the police woman who tested positive in Mutukula border post in Rakai District, Dr Atwine said she could have contracted the disease from people crossing the border point.

For the case of the policeman in Masindi barracks who tested positive, Dr Atwine said the ministry is yet to establish where he contracted the disease from because it was not clear whether he contracted the infection from the cells.

At the event, Roofings Rolling Mills made a pledge to the Ministry of Health to supply all health facilities in Uganda free medical oxygen whenever they need it because they produce it in excess for some of their production processes and they can supply all Ugandan hospitals.

“At Roofings, we are guided by the spirit of ubuntu (humanity). That is why the Chairman decided that we start supplying all hospitals with oxygen,” Nashiba Lalani, the executive director said.

Mr Stuart Mwesigwa, the company’s business development manager, said what is required from hospitals is to submit their requests and send the gas cylinders for refilling.

Other companies which made donations included Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation which donated two tonnes of maize flour and Best Ingredients Limited which donated Shs20m.