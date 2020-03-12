Prosecutor wants Ongwen convicted on sex crimes

By BILL OKETCH

Prosecution has asked judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to convict Dominic Ongwen based on evidence of sexual gender-based crimes he allegedly committed in northern Uganda.

The compelling evidence of crimes allegedly committed by Ongwen between July 1, 2002 and December 31, 2005 (charge period), was presented before The Hague-based war crimes tribunal on Tuesday.

The evidence in the case, “The Prosecutor (Fatou Bensouda) versus Dominic Ongwen (Defence),” includes testimonies of Ongwen’s alleged seven wives that he reportedly forced into relationships.

“He shut the door… he undressed me as well. He asked me to spread all my legs... and he started forcefully having sex with me. I started crying, I was screaming and my voice was really loud,” one of Ongwen’s alleged forced wives told court.

In her testimony, protected witness P227 said when Ongwen was sexually abusing her, she felt like her whole body was being torn apart.

“He was actually having sex with me in the [backside] as well – for a very long time,” she claimed.

During closing statements on Tuesday, the prosecution team told the judges in a fully-packed courtroom that Ongwen is indeed “guilty” as charged.

The Trial Chamber will have to determine whether Ongwen, who faces 70 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, is innocent or guilty of the charges.

The prosecution further said the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel group led by Joseph Kony was engaged in known international armed conflict with the aim of overthrowing the government of Uganda.

“The LRA had a long-standing policy of abducting and conscripting children, including children under the age of 15 years, into its ranks, and also implemented in all its units and in the Sinia Brigade between July 1, 2002 and December 31, 2005,” Mr Benjamin Gumpert, a trial lawyer, said.

Ongwen, among other things, the prosecution said, ordered abductions, monitored the training of children, used children under 15 as escorts and deployed children on military operations.