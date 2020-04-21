Home News World Italian PM to announce reopening plan Tuesday April 21 2020 Health workers, wearing protective gear chat at the level intensive care unit, treating COVID-19 patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, on April 20, 2020, during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic. Italy on April 20, 2020 reported its first drop in the number of people currently suffering from the novel coronavirus since it recorded its first infection in February. AFP photo Advertisement By AFP Italy's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that by the weekend he would detail the steps the country will take to gradually loosen restrictions, reopen the economy and emerge from the coronavirus crisis.Italy, which has declared more coronavirus deaths than any other European country , has been under national quarantine since March 9, with some regions imposing lock-downs even earlier. The quarantine period, which has been extended twice, is due to expire on May 3.Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is caught between trying to avoid a fresh spike in infections of the virus - which has killed over 24,000 people in Italy - while avoiding additional damage to the economy. "I would like to be able to say, let's open everything. Right away," Conte wrote on Facebook. "But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve rise uncontrollably and would jeopardise all the efforts that we've made until now."He laid out the difficulties of the so-called 'Phase 2' in reopening the economy, saying a plan would be laid out "before the end of this week. Also Read Chinese Covid-19 survivors to face the law in Uganda Covid-19: NGOs worried as donors go silent on funding City residents protest over failure to receive relief food 16-year-old student donates Shs100,000 to fight Covid-19 Advertisement "A reasonable expectation is that we will apply it from May 4. "We have to reopen on the basis of policy that takes into consideration all the details and cuts across all the data. A serious policy, scientific," Conte wrote. In an example, he cited how, in allowing businesses to reopen, officials needed to consider how workers would get to and from work, in order to avoid congestion which could open the door to new contagion. Advertisement In the headlines 54 Kalangala residents leave COVID-19 quarantine centre These are areas where a civil engineer who tested positive for COVID-19, reportedly visited 17,000 petition to block Shs10 billion for MPs The petition is addressed to President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, and Prime Education ministry scraps programme to reopen schools COVID-19 cases in Uganda rise to 56 Nature takes over empty streets due to COVID-19 crisis Coronavirus: How diseases have originates from the animal world Coronavirus: Court blocks attempts to lockdown Malawi