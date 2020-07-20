Parties boost women’s political engagement

By Emilly C. Maractho

It is official that Ms Winnie Kiiza is retiring from active politics. As such, many have praised Kiiza for what they think is a heroic act, of leaving politics when she is still young, loved by her people and is seemingly in the midle of a brilliant political career, rising from a councillor in Kasese Local Government to its Woman Member of Parliament and subsequently Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament.

According to Ms Kiiza, she can only feel successful if she participates in the election of her successor, noting that she has talked a lot against overstaying in power, thus leading by example.

The problem with our journalism, is trusting too much and taking leaders at their word, not questioning their actions. Many are already engrossed in praise singing of Ms Kiiza, who for all intents and purposes, deserves praise.

I publicly grieved, on these pages when Ms Winnie Kiiza was dropped as LoP for two reasons. One, that a woman who held a position of critical importance was leaving that space, and knew it would be a matter of time before she sizzles out of public purview.

And two, that how she managed her departure as LoP, would cost her eventually.

Winnie Kiiza has, no matter how one looks at it, done the descent thing. Many people watched with admiration her leadership of the Opposition in Parliament, but few in FDC think highly of her contribution to the party as LoP and after that.

Some have pointed out to me, that she may have been a divisive element, even undermining FDC. It is easy to blame internal dynamics, but there is more to it.

Because I do research in this area, people volunteer information that I eventually verify.

The apparent exodus in FDC at the moment, keeps the debate at a very superficial level, glossing over the role that those leaving have actually played in undermining the growth of the party, and the extent to which their ambition, while contributing very little to the healthy growth of the party, is making them uncomfortable in the party.

Sadly, most of these people, have had a particular narrative with the press, that works in their favour.

Much of the debate has remained shallow in terms of offering understanding of the democratic framework. These have tended to speak more loudly of internal issues.

Not long ago, a journalist pointed out to me that what FDC is suffering from, is what he called the ‘arrogance of those who feel entitled’ and the general politics of belonging that has gravely affected relations.

He said many in FDC had come to see its top leadership as belonging to one group. As such, they are unable to deal with the presidency of Patrick Amuriat.

These groups, he said, also exist among journalists, who have increasingly defined the narrative of FDC as a party, favouring the said group.

Ms Salamu Musumba has consistently explained the issues of the party, and it seems few people, especially journalist actually pay attention.

My sense is that she is often modest, she could choose to tell the truth about those who leave or whose forms are rejected, the real reasons for their action and conduct in the party over the years. But she insists, that is the work journalists should do, inviting them to audit the party and find facts.

The rise of Ms Kiiza, was largely afforded by FDC as a party, unleashing her potential.

I study political parties to the extent that they provide space for women’s engagement.

Few women see participation in politics outside the NRM as full of possibilities, because of the many punishing elements that Opposition politics entail.

Yet, once there, if they are smart, they will grow beyond their wildest dreams. There are many examples even in Cabinet. How long they stay relevant or contribute to the growth of their political parties, beyond themselves, depends on how they play their party politics.

While the environment within Opposition political parties remain difficult and less than desirable, they remain fertile ground for nurturing women, showcasing their talents and demonstrating strength.

Ms Kiiza is a great example of that affordance. I was pleased, that she credited the FDC and its leadership for her growth. I hope that these political parties will remain nurturing grounds for women’s political engagement.