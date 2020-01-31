Depleted KCCA eye summit

By DENIS BBOSA

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi admits his charges must push harder than ever before if they are to amass maximum points off Sam Ssimbwa’s URA that kicked off the second round of the Uganda Premier League with a bang.

The three-time league winning tactician, a doyen of Uganda coaches, is well aware of the potential threat the Tax Collectors will pose this afternoon at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje but remains buoyant that it is ‘mission possible’ as they aim to leapfrog current leaders Vipers at the top of the log.

“We are aiming to collect maximum points to bridge the gap with Vipers,” Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Vipers lead KCCA by two points but won’t be in action until Sunday when they host Onduparaka at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende. Fireworks and a sense of unpredictability normally greet clashes between KCCA and URA and Mutebi is concerned that the title shaping contest comes at a moment when majority of his key players are out.

“My entire forward line; Sadat Anaku, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba, Sunday Opio is missing but that will not take away our desire to attack,” Mutebi, now without Algeria-based starlet Allan Okello, stressed.

He anticipates the match to be won by whichever team dominates the midfield and makes better chances.

“They are an in-form team with an adorable midfield trio of Saidi Kyeyune, Julius Mutyaba and Shafiq Kagimu that can change the tide of the game in an instant - if they choose to. “That said, I trust my boys Julius Poloto, Herbert Achai and Gift Ali to monitor them well.”

For a while now, Mutebi and former KCCA teammate and coaching assistant Ssimbwa have come up against each other with every challenge thrusting stakeholders on tenterhooks.

“Ssimbwa was a legend here but we are not going to rely on history but us trying to win every game that comes in front of us to try to regain the league title,” Mutebi emphasised.

Four-time league winners URA, seeking to close in on third-placed SC Villa, will also be missing midfielders.