Former champions KU playing catch-up after UFL match day two

Two-time champions Kampala University (KU) and 2017 winners Uganda Martyrs were left playing catch-up after again failing to pick maximum points as match-day two of the Pepsi University Football League concluded.

Going into the game played in Nkozi, KU coach Vincent Tumusiime had talked about how a draw would not be a favourable result for both teams with only the group winners qualifying directly.

“A draw does not help either of us so you can expect an exciting game,” Tumusiime opined.

This was after both teams lost their opening fixtures to trail International University of East Africa (IUEA) by six points at the top of Group C after just two games.

In the end they settled for a 1-all draw with Robert Sentongo giving UMU a 27th minute lead through a penalty.

But Brian Omirambe equalized for KU after 64 minutes as the two teams settled for their first points of the season.

They are not the only former champions to have made a slow start with Mubs, back to back champions in 2014 and 2015 also winless in Group D after losing their opening game 2-1 to YMCA.

The former then had their clash against Bishop Stuart University on Sunday postponed to leave them trailing leaders St. Lawrence by six points.

The top team in each of the five groups plus the three best second-placed teams will progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

There are 20 teams pooled in five groups of four teams each for this year’s competition.

Tomorrow

Kumi vs UCU 2.30pm

Thursday

IUIU vs KIU 2.30pm