Mainstay Mutyaba seeks gratitude from KCCA

KCCA and Uganda Cranes gifted playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba feels he deserves a grand send-off at Lugogo even though his five-year service could have been even better.

After five-year trophy laden spell as the fulcrum of KCCA midfield, Mutyaba’s contract expires on June 30, and manager Mike Mutebi has already expressed his unwillingness to renew it.

“I know the manager doesn’t want to give me a fresh contract but I deserve to go with dignity. The club board has given me hope that we can still talk as I look at other offers elsewhere,” Mutyaba told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Without doubt Mutyaba, a three-time league winner with KCCA and the 2017 Fufa Most Valuable Player (MVP), is arguably one of the most gifted footballers in the last decade but a spate of injuries have always connived to derail his consistency.

“We thought that Muzamir would step up and lead the team after Allan Okello left but he is not making further progress after five years with us,” Mutebi, who has followed Mutyaba from Maroons to defunct Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), told Daily Monitor about his mainstay.

Whereas Mutebi revealed Mutyaba and other experienced players’ fate is already sealed, club CEO Anisha Muhoozi retaliated that there is still a window of hope for some of them.

“The decision (on who goes and who stays) is for the board to decide. Coach Mike Mutebi just recommends and then the board sees the way forward,” she opined.

Mutebi confirmed that he had lined up Ashraf Mugume (Vipers), Pius Obua (Maroons) and Bright Anukani (Proline) to fill the void left by Mutyaba and possibly the iconic number 10 jersey.

I will forever be a KCCA fan

“KCCA is at my heart even if I leave. The fans, players, coaches and the success I have achieved in the years I have been here can never be substituted for anything,” Mutyaba revealed.

Apart from the 2016, 2017 and 2019 league crowns, the soft-spoken attacking midfielder has won two Uganda Cup trophies, Super Cup, Cecafa Kagame Club Championship and also led the Kasasiro Boys to the maiden Caf Champions’ League Group stages.

Azam, Simba & Leopards chance

Mutyaba’s agent Geoffrey Kayemba is said to be in advanced talks with two Tanzanian giants Azam and Simba with Kenyan side AFC Leopards also keenly interested in his services.

“After serving Ugandan football for a while, it is time for me to join my colleagues in professional football and how I wish the Azam deal goes through and I join Wadada.”