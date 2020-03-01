Villa beat Bright Stars to stay third

By ELVIS SENONO

SC Villa maintained third spot on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League log with another come from behind 2-1 victory this time over Bright Stars at the Mandela National Stadium.

The Jogoos were again not at their best but still managed to conjure up a third straight home win that moved them to 43 points, 10 behind leaders Vipers after 24 games.

Key to their surprise standing on the log, having been involved in a relegation battle for large periods of last season, has been ability to play as a unit devoid of any star players.

That together with injury to main striker Bashir Mutanda has enabled other players to step and shoulder the goal scoring burden.

Benson Muhindo took up the mantle against Proline with a stunning long range strike that sealed a come from behind 2-1 win.

The forward repeated the trick on Friday coming off the bench to set up Emmanuel Wasswa for the equalizer before powering in another header to seal victory.

“I have had to be patient and show the coaches that I can deliver when given chance. The difference I have with other players is a willingness to work for the team,” Muhindo said after his man-of-the-match performance.

He is among 12 Villa players to get onto the scoresheet with Ambrose Kirya having scored a team high seven goals while Wasswa, Emma Kalyowa David Owori have scored three goals each.

Defeat for Bright Stars who scored through Jamil Kaliisa meanwhile curtailed their second round progress having risen to 10th after a run of six wins in the opening eight second round games.

Elsewhere Robert Sentongo scored a brace to guide Kyetume to a 3-2 win over Onduparaka in a result that saw them climb to 10th on the 16-team log.

UPL Standings

p w d l f a pts

1Vipers SC 24 16 5 3 38 15 53

2KCCA FC 24 15 4 5 42 21 49

3SC Villa 24 12 7 5 32 21 43

4URA FC 24 10 10 4 28 20 40

5Busoga 24 12 3 9 29 22 39

6BUL FC 24 9 6 9 27 25 33

7Mbarara City 24 9 6 9 26 26 33

8Onduparaka 24 9 4 11 30 24 31

9Kyetume 24 9 3 12 24 36 30

10Bright Stars 24 7 8 9 23 25 29

11Wakiso 24 8 5 11 24 27 29

12Express FC 24 8 4 12 29 37 28

13Maroons FC 24 6 6 12 26 40 24

14Police FC 24 7 4 13 28 36 22

15Tooro United 24 6 4 14 18 38 22

16Proline FC 24 8 3 13 18 38 21