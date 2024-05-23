Ask the Mechanic: Do I need to seal my petrol tank after cleaning it?

Hello Paul, I have a Honda 70 ADV that had a rusty tank. It looks like I have done a good job cleaning the rust. What I want to know is, if it has a full tank of petrol will this prevent rusting again or would you advise on a sealer?

David K.

Hello David, after a successful cleanup of your fuel tank, it is possible to slow down or avoid corrosion buildup by keeping your fuel tank filled with petrol. Corrosion in the fuel tank can contribute to reducing fuel system cleanliness as well as damage to sensitive components such as the fuel pump or fuel nozzles. You should note that a full tank of petrol is not a guarantee against in-tank corrosion build-up.

Moisture, the primary driver of corrosion can enter the petrol tank through the filler cap. This moisture can still cause corrosion build-up, especially on those inner parts of the petrol tank which may not be covered by fuel. Interestingly, petrol when stored in tanks for a while can degrade or break down to produce condensation, which can damage the metallic part of the tank if it is not adequately covered with manufacturer-designed sealer paint.

Ordinarily, car manufacturers design car tanks with long-life sealer paint. So, you may not need to repaint the tank if you are sure the internal lining is sufficiently sealed. Ensure you refuel with good quality fuel from reputable vendors who have good filtration systems and epicote lining or sealant in the depots, transportation tanks and station storage tanks. Choose petrol designed and blended with cleaning or detergent additives that will help to dissolve corrosion and dirt to keep your fuel system clean and free of dirt and corrosion.

WHY ARE STEERING WHEELS CIRCULAR?

Hello Paul, why are steering wheels circular in shape?

Joseph.

Hello Joseph, steering wheels have been circular from the time the first car was made in the 19th century. The circular steering wheel probably drew inspiration from the circular steering wheel on sailships. As such, circular steering wheels have been the choice for vehicle manufacturers.

There are practical and functional reasons why vehicle designers and manufacturers recommend circular steering wheels. Some of the reasons include mechanical advantage and comfort during use as well as safety.

Circular-shaped steering provides a mechanical benefit by allowing smooth and efficient transfer of motion from the steering to the vehicle wheels. The circular steering wheel sits well with the curve in the hand and wrist.

This is very important for maintaining a firm grip on the steering during manoeuvres or emergencies such as swerving to avoid collision.

The circular steering can enhance safety by helping to avoid accidental trapping of the driver’s hands in the steering spokes during sudden turns or swerves.