Prime

Popular cars of 2021

Some of the popular cars in 2021. PHOTO/COMBO

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Subaru Outback, Forester, Exiga are a common sight on Ugandan roads but they are in the race for most popular cars of 2021 in Uganda alongside other more recognisable brands such as Harrier, Sienta, Fielder and Ractis. 


Toyota Harrier 
The Toyota Harrier is a medium Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a high ground clearance suitable to drive in any terrain on and off-road. Running on a 2400cc engine size, Bilal says the Harrier comes in both two wheel drive (2WD) and four wheel drive (4WD) respectively. It has a roomy interior and costs between Shs55m to Shs65m. It is classy for the middle class who look forward to bigger SUVs such as the Land Cruiser TX. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.