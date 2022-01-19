Practical ways to save fuel

The cost of fuel has been increasing steadily over the years. However, many drivers could never imagine a litre of fuel going for as high as Shs6,000. Currently, at some stations, a litre costs as high as Shs8, 000. Here is how you can save fuel amidst the scarcity, characterised by high prices.

Use one car

Before the rise in fuel prices, Ibrahim Sowed and his wife would each drive different cars to work and back home. Because of the rising fuel prices, Sowed says they now use one car.

“It is all about pulling resources. Since we both work in Kampala City Centre, I first drop my wife at her workplace and then proceed to mine and then pick her after work. This way, we have been able to save,” Sowed explains.

Ride bicycle

Much as he has also used boda bodas, Alex Mukasa says he has been able to avoid the increasing fuel prices by riding his bicycle from his home in Kisaasi, Kampala to his workplace in the city centre (a distance of approximately 12 kilometres).

“I wear my riding attire and pack work clothes in a backpack. I take a shower when I reach work and change into my office clothes and ride home again in the evening. I spend 30 minutes riding to work and yet when I drive, I sometimes spend 35 to 40 minutes, depending on how heavy the traffic jam is. Bicycle riding has also come with an element of saving time,” Alex says.

Change driving habits and hours

Max Opitre advises that if you have no urgent errands to run in the city centre, you should avoid driving during rush hour since this time is characterised by traffic jam, which is synonymous with increased fuel consumption.

“Certain driving habits such as unnecessary overtaking and heavy acceleration increase fuel consumption. In such times of fuel scarcity, the heavier your acceleration foot is, the deeper your pocket has to be. Many fuel stations have run out of fuel. Those that still have it have increased the prices,” Opitre says.

Plan

The culture of most, if not all motorists in Uganda, is to refuel in different monetary denominations, and not in litres. For instance, before fuel prices shot up, Andrew Tumuhameho would refuel his Toyota Premio with Shs20,000. This is approximately four litres and this fuel would keep him on the road for two days.

“I now use the same amount (Shs20,000) per day because a litre now costs between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000. I leave home early but also limit movements to avoid traffic jam that consumes a lot of fuel. In the evening, I leave work late at 7:30pm or 8:00pm when the traffic has reduced so I take less time on the road,” Tumuhameho advises.

Walk

Ben Mwine, a motorist, says it is important to plan your journey well, including walking some distances because there will always be traffic jam in Kampala City and its suburbs.

“There are many places you can walk to. For example, if I plan on going to the city centre, I drive from home in Kiwatule and find somewhere safe to park my car in Ntinda. I then walk from Ntinda to the city centre which takes me about one hour. Besides saving fuel, I am also exercising,” Mwine says.

Avoid idling

According to business fleet, an online portal, the worst mileage a vehicle can get is zero miles per gallon, which occurs when it idles. Idling for long periods of time, whether at a railroad crossing or pulling off the road to make a phone call, consumes fuel that could be saved by simply turning off the engine.

“Restarting an engine uses about the same amount of fuel as idling for 30 seconds. When idling for longer periods of time, shut off the engine,” the portal states.

Food for thought

Mwine says it is time we started being keen on saving fuel by not buying cars that consume a lot of fuel.

“It is also the right time for government to start thinking about supporting the transition from combustion engines to electric cars because this is the future of motoring. There needs to be a deliberate effort in terms of policy towards electric mobility that would definitely help with reducing problems such as fuel scarcity,” Mwine says.

Takeaway

Cold engine means take it easy. A cold engine consumes more fuel than a warm engine, and it wears much faster. So go easy when the engine is cold, and try to reduce the engine speed until the engine is warm.

Park your car in the direction of travel. Park your car in such a way that the next time you set off, you can simply drive away. As described earlier, a cold engine consumes more fuel, so if you need to reverse out of your parking spot, you will burn extra fuel.