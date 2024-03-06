The Subaru Legacy is comfortable, luxurious

Godfrey Kayongo

I have had my Subaru Legacy 2010 for two years and I love it for its comfort and a spacious interior. The Legacy combines luxury, speed and comfort, which is what I always look out for when buying a car. The nature of my work involves driving upcountry to Mbale and Mbarara districts and the Legacy comes in handy.

Much as it is purely luxurious, when it comes to performance, it picks up speed from zero to 120km in 15 seconds. This is because most Subaru brands, including the Legacy, have sport engines. However, the Legacy switches from fuel to the electric mode when driving above certain speeds because of the variable valve timing intelligence component.

Unlike some Subaru brands, the Legacy’s dashboard was designed to allow interaction between the car and the driver. Its smart screen allows the driver to control their phone on the screen without physically holding the phone in their hands. However, one has to be careful and attentive on the road to avoid causing crashes.

One of the downsides of the Legacy is its low ground clearance. When driving on a rough road, you have to be cautious to avoid damaging the bumpers and the exhaust system.

Moses Muyanja

My Subaru Legacy is fitted with a 2500cc petrol enginewhich makes driving in urban areas with slow moving traffic a nightmare since it consumes more fuel compared to when I am driving out of town. On the highway, I cover approximately 13km per litre of fuel compared to driving in Kampala City centre where the same amount of fuel covers only eight kilometres. It also depends on the weight of the acceleration foot and the fuel type you use; some fuel gives you more mileage on smaller amounts of fuel. On the highway, the more it gains speed, the more stable it becomes.

Being a low ground clearance car, it is not one you easily share with people whose driving habits you do not know. For example, a friend borrowed mine recently but returned it with a broken front bumper that occurred when he drove into a pothole that appeared shallow.

The other feature is that if you love music, the Legacy is fitted with well amplified speakers that are evenly distributed throughout the car.

Robert Mujuni

I have driven a number of salon cars but I have not found any as comfortable as the Subaru Legacy. It is one whose driver legroom was not compromised. This could perhaps explain why the car is relatively long if you are to compare it with others such as the Toyota Premio. Its bucket seats also provide the driver and the passengers with adequate comfort, especially when travelling for long distances. When I have enough refreshments in the car, I can drive comfortably from Kampala to Kabale District in western Uganda without making any stopovers, unless when I want to use the washroom.

I mostly use the car for urban drives, which means I take long to visit the garage for service that I normally do at 5,000km intervals. Because it is a high performance car, during service, I replace most serviceable parts such as oil filters, air cleaners, fuel filters, spark plugs, brake pads and automatic transmission fluid (ATF). This costs me approximately Shs300,000 once in five months. When service involves replacements of spare parts such as the suspension system, I source them from genuine suppliers because there are many fake Subaru parts on the market.