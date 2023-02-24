We want to strengthen our market presence, says Uganda Baati 

Uganda Baati has said its investment in showrooms seeks to navigate and strengthen its presence and route to the market at a time when the roofing products sector has become more competitive.

Speaking at the launch of its 12th showroom in Nansana, Wakiso District, Dr Alan Shonubi, the Uganda Baati chairman, said the company is relying on the showroom model to strengthen its route to market as well as enhance its ability to extend after sales services such as product education and other unique attributes to customers .

“Our figures confirm that the distribution volumes spur alongside wherever a showroom is opened. For this reason, we will work collaboratively with our trade partners and installers to ensure we deliver superior value to our customers,” he said.

Uganda Baati, a member of the Safal Group, has been expanding its service areas, establishing a number of service centres in different parts of the country as a strategic market penetration move that is geared towards growing its footprint.

The service centres, spread out across in different parts of the country including Mbarara, Hoima, Fortportal, Masaka, Mukono and Soroti, among others, have been a strong link that continues to support the company’s growth in a highly competitive sector.

Government data indicates that growth in the housing sector, which on average accounts for 7.5 percent of Uganda’s gross domestic product, has created an increased need for quality housing and roofing products, on which a number of companies have leveraged to grow their margins.

The growth in the housing sector, data indicates, has been spurred by rapid population growth, increase in disposable income, rise in foreign direct investment and immigrant remittances.

The opening up of the showroom in Nansana is a strategic market penetration move geared towards growing the overall footprint of Uganda Baati across the country.

Mr George Arodi, the Uganda Baati business head, said the showrooms, other than providing a market channel, will also be training centres where staff are trained to offer technical expertise to customers on products usage.

"From experience, showrooms have proved to offer great support in advancing our business, just the same way telecoms co-exist with distributors within the same market space," he said.