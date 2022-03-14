Prime

What is govt’s plan in regard to oil-related disasters like spills?   

Oil spills create  disasters to human, aquatic life and wildlife in different parts of the world. Therefore, any country that prospects to harvest oil must put in place contingency plans to handle such eventualities. PHOTO | Agencies  

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

A number of oil spills have been documented across the globe. Some have caused serious havoc to both human life and the environmental, while others have been managed through organised responses. In this article, we look at how government and oil and gas sub-sector would respond in case of such eventuality.

On April 20, 2010 an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, John P. Rafferty wrote for Britannica, was reported resulting from a surge of natural gas that had blasted through a cement well cap recently installed to seal a well that had been drilled. 

