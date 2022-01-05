Inflation stood at 2.2% in 2021

A vendor waits for customers in Kampala. The annual average headline inflation for 2021. PHOTO | FILE

  • The increase in annual non-core inflation is mainly attributed to annual Energy Fuel and Utilities (EFU) increased to 3.2 percent, up from minus 2.0 in November 2021.

A slower rise in prices of goods and services following reopening of most sectors of the economy in 2021 helped Uganda’s inflation rate to decline in 2021.  

