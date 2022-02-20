Vandals steal system installed to track theft of electricity assets 

Theft of electricity assets has been growing over time. PHOTO | courtesy   

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • As a measure to curb vandalism and theft of electricity equipment, a pilot security system was installed on transmission lines. However, the Auditor General noted the system was itself vandalised.

Suspected vandals vandalised a security system that Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) had installed on transmission lines in a pilot project to curb theft of electricity equipment. 

