Locals accuse Umeme officials of vandalism

Mr Joseph Katenda, the operations manager of Umeme in Masaka Sub-region, and other officials look at some of the poles cut down in Ddegeya Village, Kisekka Sub-county, Lwengo District, on December 22. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • Thieves disconnect high power voltage lines to steal copper cables or transformer oil.

A section of residents in Masaka City have blamed the rampant vandalism of electricity installations on the national power distributor, Umeme, claiming it is either their own staff or former employees behind the racket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.