NSSF tests pay system, midterm claims start

NSSF members line up at Workers' House in Kampala to apply for the 20 per cent mid-term access of their savings on March 7, 2022. The mid-term cash is for people who have saved with the Fund for 10 years and are above 45 years of age. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

NSSF management selected five potential beneficiaries, among them their staff, to trial the scheme.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) yesterday conducted a dry run to test the operational efficiency of the customised platform for processing midterm cash transactions.
 Eligible claimants, among them members aged 45 or older and have saved for a decade, or persons with disability aged 40 and above who have saved for a similar period, will start applying to receive 20 percent and 50 percent of their benefits, respectively, today.
 Yesterday’s system testing exercise at the Fund headquarters at Workers’ House on Pilkington Road in Kampala showed success, according to highly-placed sources.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.