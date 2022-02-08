Prime

2022/2023 Budget: Will it monetise cash-strapped economy?

Traders sell merchandise in Kampala last year. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu  &  Rachel Nabisubi

What you need to know:

Priorities. Ministry of Finance in its National Budget Framework Paper places emphasis on monetising the economy as the magic bullet to turn around an economy that is trying to find its footing in the wake of the ongoing pandemic shocks.

In the next 2022/2023 National Budget, barely four and half months away, government will focus on monetising Uganda’s economy to drive growth and development, beyond the pre-Covid-19 times. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.