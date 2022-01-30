Prime

MPs pass Shs43 trillion Budget for 2022/2023

Members of Parliament during the special sitting to honour deceased Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile on Thursday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA    

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The approved budget framework presented by the Parliamentary Committee on Budget shows that only Shs27 trillion will be available for spending, while Shs15 trillion will be dedicated to servicing public debt.

Parliament has endorsed a Shs43 trillion Budget for the Financial Year 2022/2023, indicating a decline by Shs1.6 trillion from Shs44.7 trillion for the Financial Year 2021/2022. This decline is an indicator of the downward trend the country has undergone due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shock.

