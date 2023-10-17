How to excel as school director

He left the classroom to become an entrepreneur.

George Tumwine Ndyabahwerize, a resident of Nyabutobo village in Kyeizooba, Igara East Bushenyi District, took the leap from the classroom to the business world, and started his own school.

Tumwine had worked as a Mathematics and Science teacher in different government schools in Bushenyi district including Rwentuha Muslim Primary School, Kyamuzoora Primary School, and Nyabutobo Primary School for more than 10 years.

Tumwine, who was struggling to make ends meet, earned Shs430,000 from government’s payroll. But that wasn’t enough to cater for his needs. To make some extra money to pay bills and cover his family’s living expenses, he needed a winning plan.

With a strong desire to stay close to his true passion of teaching, he started a school - St Gladys Junior School. The school has a nursery and primary section up to Primary Seven, with a boarding and day section.

“I have always wanted to teach so starting my own school always seemed like the most relatable venture from the very moment I thought of running my own business. When I felt that I had saved enough money (Shs18m), I resigned from my teaching job,” Tumwine, whose school is located on the Mbarara-Bushenyi Highway in Kitojo 3, Sheema Central Municipality, said.

George Tumwine (centre) with two teachers at St Gladys Junior School. PHOTO/ Shallon Kyatusiimire

Tips

Tumwine shares tips for other educators who may want to launch their own business ventures.

According to Tumwine, his reputation as an excellent teacher in the area contributed to the success of the school. He also attributes the success on leading with humility, commitment and his strong faith in God.

“Having taught in the same area for 15 years, I knew most of the parents who gave me my first clients. I went through the villages and talked to the parents about my plan of starting my won school and most of the parents were open to the idea of their children leaving the government schools to join my school because they trusted the quality of education that I would offer to their children,’’ Tumwine says.

“Teaching is like a hospital. Trust is very important to clients of a hospital, same as the school. Parents need to feel comfortable with you, to know that you will offer the best service to their children for them to give you their children. I have always maintained good discipline and a good reputation since my childhood, that record has been a blessing to me,” Tumwine adds.

Matsiko David, whose grandchild attends Tumwine’s school says he cares about the quality of education that is offered to the pupils.

“Even when he was still at the government school, he was known for his strictness, and unhinged attitude towards bad behaviour among the pupils. All those that went through his hands have been responsible citizens,” Matsiko said.

According to entrepreneurship experts, it is always advisable to start a business that is close to what you are already doing or where your expertise is.

Amos Mugisha, a career development specialist says the success of private entrepreneurship will depend on how well one understands the job.

“It is advisable that when one leaves their job, they go into something close to what they have been doing. It is easier to succeed in the areas where you have some familiarity other than venturing into unfamiliar areas,” Mugisha says.

Tukunde Owen, a personal business trainer says most businesses fail because young entrepreneurs lack the necessary skills and attitude to run the business.

“You can’t be working as a trained nurse in a hospital and quite to start your own school. While failure is not guaranteed, it will be more challenging for you than an individual who is already may be a head teacher or a teacher in a school. The person with some experience in the sector will always be a head of you,” he said.

However, having experience in the sector alone might not be enough, Sempala Mark, an entrepreneur in kampala says that despite having experience as a teacher and being known in the area, his nursery school, St Mark Nursery School which he had started in Kyebando, Kawempe division failed after only one year.

Challenges

But building a sustainable school business that would grow and flourish was not something Sempala was well prepared for.

“Sometimes, starting a business in the area where you are now might be a disadvantage. The school failed because parents were not paying school fees in time. Most of them would come or call me personally to ask for leniency and it was hard to say no. I failed to maintain the school because I was always investing in more money and not getting any in return,” Sempala said.

On the issue of offering services and goods on loans to close relatives and friends, Tukunde advises young entrepreneurs to not mix business with pleasure.

“In most cases, friends can family can make or break a business depending on how you handle them. You should have principles and stick to them regardless of whether the customer is a friend or relative,” he says.

While the school excelled in the long run, Tumwine says it was a tough start.

“I did not have the necessary public relations skills to deal with stakeholders especially dealing with government officials like the District education officers, chief education officer, and other district officials.

Getting all the required licenses was also complicated as it is a long process that needs someone who has experience in that area,” he says.

The other challenge was that he underestimated the cost of starting up a school.

“I had bought land already and was also able to save up to 18 million which I thought would be enough to kick start our operations. However, by the time I finished putting up the structures, the money was all gone. I had to opt for loans which wasn’t easy because I did not have any other source of income,” he said.

For anyone intending to start their own school, they should think about what type of business they can build with their expertise. Plan, create a business plan, and write out the steps you would take to make your business a reality.

Creating opportunities

“St Gladys Junior School now has a population of over 300 pupils. It is one of the best-performing primary schools in Kizooba and has been able to provide quality education to pupils from the surrounding areas.

In addition, Tumwine says he has provided job opportunities for different people in the area such as teachers, casual workers, and suppliers.