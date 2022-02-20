How Twine turned hobby into source of income

Twine with Denis Lanek, the President of the association of gospel musicians in Uganda during a TV show. Gen Muhoozi’s piece is yet to be picked from the gallery. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Edwin Twine Omujuni had never visualised himself as an artist but a turn of events driven by the Covid-19 pandemic has secured a seat for him among the big boys. He paints portraits from a corner of the bar and wants to inspire other youths through the pencil.

Edwin Twine Omujuni is a visual artist who studied as professional architect holding a national diploma from St Joseph’s Vocational School, Mbarara. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.