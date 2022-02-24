Districts in pipeline route form coalition to push for royalties

Leaders in districts that will host the pipeline in the Masaka sub-region want to seek benefits for their people through a coalition. PHOTO | FILE

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The coalition will, among others, seek to push for uniform royalties from pipeline activities.

District leaders in the Masaka sub-region have formed a coalition through which they will push government to fund monitoring activities in the oil pipeline route. 

