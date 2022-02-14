ADB approves Shs1.2 trillion loan for Uganda's railway projects

A cargo train belonging to Rift Valley Railways in Kampala, while right are people awaiting to board a passenger train in Kampala in 2011. PHOTO by Stephen Otage

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Works Minister Edward Katumba Wamala reiterated State commitment towards infrastructure development.

The African Development Bank (ADB) has approved a €302million (approximately Shs1.2trillion) loan “for the full Uganda Railway Corporation (URC) capacity building projects."

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.