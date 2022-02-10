Journey to FID: History of petroleum exploration

  • Last week, government and joint venture partners signed the Final Investment Decisions (FDI). This has been a long journey that dates as far back as 1925 when a government geologist E.J. Wayland first documented Uganda’s petroleum potential in a publication Petroleum in Uganda. In this article, first published by Petroleum Authority of Uganda, we take you through some key dates.      

The petroleum potential of Uganda was first documented in 1925 by a government geologist E.J. Wayland, in the publication Petroleum in Uganda.  

