Lifting lid on ‘contentious’ GCC-McDermott contract

Crude oil containers in Bullisa District. GCC Services, which is majority owned by a Dubai-based was sub-contracted to offer camp and catering services. PHOTO | FILE

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

  • Whereas it is claimed that GCC Services should not be contracted as a local company, Petroleum Authority of Uganda says it qualifies for contracts that are ring-fenced for Ugandan companies.

The award of an oil contract to GCC Services, a local company but with a majority stake owned by a foreign company based in UAE to provide camp and catering services for the Tilenga oil upstream facilities project has risen questions.

