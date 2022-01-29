Prime

Personal Data Protection Office to punish non-compliant firms

A woman uses a smartphone. Millions of people do not know how their personal information is being used, collected or shared in digital spaces. PHOTO | Edgar R. Batte

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

The Data Protection Office says non-compliant heads of organisations will be prosecuted and financial penalties will be imposed on their organisations.

Companies and public entities risk a three-year imprisonment for failing to register with the Personal Data Protection Office (POPD).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.