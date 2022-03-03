Prime

Used car prices rise by 16%

Prices of used motor vehicle sales are increasing amid subdued demand. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • In 2019, according to a report by Ministry of Finance, passenger vehicles took the largest share of imported motor vehicles, costing Uganda $182.4m (Shs693b). These were followed by vehicles that carry goods ($132m about Shs501b).

Logistical challenges and an increase in transport prices have pushed up the cost of motor vehicles by an average of Shs1.7m, which represents at least 16 percent.

