Women trailblazers in energy sector

Uganda this week joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day.

In our second part of women trailblazers in the Energy sector, we look at some of the women in the Ministry of Energy, which out 511 of the staff, 193 are women.

The Energy Ministry, is currently stewarding the next development phase of the oil and gas sector that is expected to start commercial oil production by 2025.

It also supervises several other big ticket projects, crystallised in the government policy blueprint - the National Development Plan III.

The Ministry is shepherded by a number of women led by Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and Permanent Secretary Irene Batebe.

Others are Agnes Alaba, the acting director Geological Surveys and Mines, Cecilia Menya, acting director Energy Resources Directorate, Eng Joan Mutibwa, acting head Rural Electrification Agency, Grace Nassuna Lubende, assistant commissioner Geosciences, Alice Nangoku, assistant commissioner International Audit, Margaret Mutesi principal administrative Secretary and Carol Aguti head health, Safety and Environment

Sarah Nafuna, is the acting commissioner Nuclear Energy Department, Rhita Kabungo, assistant commissioner Human Resource and Dr Patricia Litho, is the head of communications and information management.

Agencies under Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy also supervises several key agencies including the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Uganda National Oil Company and Electricity Regulatory Authority, which is headed by Eng Ziria Tibalwa Waako, who is an electrical engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the electricity sub-sector. Dr Sarah Wasagali Kanaabi, is the Electricity Regulatory Authority chairperson.

Private sector

Elsewhere, Mariam Nampeera, who was formerly at Tullow, is now the TotalEnergies EP, formerly Total E&P, chairperson.