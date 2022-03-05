10 tips for you to dine out with sophistication

A woman and man look at a phone while eating food. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

What you need to know:

  • Restaurant etiquette. You are at a fancy restaurant but you do not know how to go about business... there are endless tips on how to go about it. We have you covered. A. Kadumukasa Kironde II.

1. Wait to be seated 
Despite the fact that the custom of restaurants taking reservations hardly applies in Uganda, it is polite to wait and be seated. So, you spot an empty table and the maître d ’or hostess is busy seating another party, you get hold of a couple of menus and motion your company to take a seat. At this juncture, you are taking charge and in essence taken an item off the hosts to do list and done their job for them. This is not only wrong, but being presumptuous. To be fair, you have absolutely no idea what the restaurants policy is for seating parties. Wait to be seated until a member of staff arranges for your seating.  

