Taste of the past and present

Yummy. Pork ribs and chips, one of the dishes served at The Patio Brasserie in Ntinda. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

What you need to know:

  • Restaurant review: The Patio Brasserie on Ntinda Road is simple, unique and likeable. A. Kadumukasa Kironde II writes.

The Patio Brasserie opened in October 2021. Despite the prevailing lockdown, within four months they have managed to establish themselves to the point where they can rightly claim a place in the top end eateries in town by all accounts. Far from being ‘an also-ran’ establishment, The Patio ranks as primus inter pares among its peers. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.