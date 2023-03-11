The brunch brasserie that was

The word brunch is a portmanteau word and if you don’t believe me look it up like I did and by the way, I am not referring to a leather case. Brunch is a wonderful invention that combines breakfast and lunch and according to Punch magazine in 1896, (it ceased to exist in 2002) the word was introduced in the previous year by Guy Berringer, in the Hunter Weekly. In essence, he referred to a meal that was consumed after a morning hunting spree.

Ideally, speaking brunch is a wonderful invention that offers the perfect setting for hangover fathers and uncles to be annoyed by younger members of the brood. In times of yesteryear, it was a given that Bloody Marys were not only de rigueur, but were part and parcel of any brunch worthy of mention.

Fish lubawo. PHOTO/A.KADUMUKASA KIRONDE II.

Nowadays, for such occasions, Bloody Marys are largely an endangered species with the preference being buckets of savanna ciders, infused Baileys and such exotica.

Menu

For the last several months, Sunday Brunch is the happening event the first Sunday of the month at The Patio Brunch Brasserie in Ntinda and for sheer diversity, novelty and value for money they are simply tops. Perish the thought of the conventional brunch featuring a bevy of chafing dishes replete with matooke, yams, sweet potatoes, chicken (often time deep fried and cut into minute pieces), beef stew, beans and the like.

This boring and commonplace type of meal has been thrown to the winds and borrowing a leaf from the Chinese, where meals are meant to be shared with everyone at the table. Ron and Cynthia Kawamara have come up with a Chinese style first Sunday of the month brunch, the essence which is meals to share.

In case you ever wondered why there are so many round tables with turntables in the center at a Chinese restaurant? Do not crucify me for not finding any round tables at The Patio Brasserie!!! The idea here is to offer an entrée of say a whole leg of goat (at least two kilos) deboned and slowly roasted with potato wedges, vegetables and a house salad.

Another example of this gargantuan splendour is the fish lubawo. Lubawo means a wooden board. However, in this case, fried boneless fish fillet (lightly seasoned) becomes the centre of attraction placed on the surface of the board surrounded with potatoes, collard greens and a salad.

Similarly, a whole chicken is stuffed with jollof rice, beef sausages and a salad plus avocado. The kitchen is under the stewardship of senior head chef Timothy Wade who is creative, dynamic and is the man ensures that each monthly brunch retains some of the favourite runners as well as coming up with a few new items for the loyal customers.

Stuffed chicken. PHOTO/A. KADUMUKASA KIRONDE II

As a bonus to the event is the young and dynamic acoustic guitarist known as John Mwesigwa whose forte is smooth jazz in the genre of Peter White and Boney James. He is talented and had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hands. Given more time and exposure, he is going to make a name for himself in Uganda and beyond.

Dessert can be a choice from the daily ice cream scoops, chocolate croissant, banana split, black forest, chocolate fudge brownie, etc. Yummy.

The deal…

Our rating: Not to be missed

The place The Patio Sunday Brunch Brasserie

Address: Ntinda Road next to Victory City Church on Ntinda Road

The space: Semi alfresco, airy, chic and cool. Thoughtfully designed and spacious

The crowd: A mixed crowd comprising the Ugandan middle class as well as expats

The bar: Bucket of Savannah cider on ice 60, champagne and sparkling wine 130, cocktail pitchers 100, infused Baileys 25, savannah sunrise 30, Bahama mama 40, Fragolino mimosa 25 and for non-tipplers, pink colado made up of strawberry, pineapple, juice and coconut cream 25 or the stoned Caribbean comprising mint, lemon and ginger ale 20.

The menu: Sunday Brunch entrees; Whole roast goat 160, pan-fried pork 60, The big size 95, Pizza triple decker sandwich 40, The Sundowner 160, The fish lubawo 125, whole roasted chicken 65.

The damage: It depends on what one chooses but a group of four could get by with Shs200,000

Sound level: The lyrical sounds of John Mwesigwa on acoustic guitar serenading us with smooth jazz reminiscent of the likes of Peter White, Paul Brown and Marc Antione et al.

Parking: Available in the forecourt though there is valet parking at the nearby Victory church

Every first Sunday of the month

Smoke free zone: not allowed

What we liked: The whole concept is unique and wonderful

If you go: The first Sunday of the month from noon to 9pm

Ratings: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so so, don’t waste your time