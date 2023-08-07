48 years later, Afrigo still defines generations

With Afrigo Band, you can never go wrong. They have the music catalogue; discipline and are definitely talented. Also, they have the enviable record of probably being the longest-surviving band in the country or even the East African region.

And there was no better way to hold their 48-year anniversary than with a concert featuring some of the Legends of Sound such as Awilo Longomba. The Congolese soukous musician had been in Uganda for a private performance and had raved about Uganda’s legendary band and how it was special to eventually perform with them.

Last week, alongside Stanbic Bank officials, they planted trees and while at it, the 61 year-old had pilled more praise to Afrigo and particularly the song Jim.

By noon on Saturday, hundreds of revellers had started queuing up at the three designated entry points into Sheraton Hotel gardens, the concert’s venue.

Awilo Longomba made every moment of his performance count.

There was the kayoola who used the Independence monument gate. These were literally caged behind the VIP with screens as their only way of watching what was happening on the stage. The VIP, who gained access through the Speke Road gate were holed up in the fountain area while the Gold and Platinum revellers who accessed venue through the main gate, had vantage views.

Like it is a norm with high profile events these days, the only people that really matter are those with gold and platinum wrist bands. As it was with Boyz II Men, the case wasn’t different with Afrigo/Awilo show, most of the people that paid Shs75,000 for ordinary tickets barely saw what was happening on stage and yet, the LED screens meant to feed them were on and off.

But action would start at 7pm when Semakula - accompanied by Barbed Wire Thong - jumped onto stage to take partiers back to the 2000s with Kakutendeleze, First Aid and Bwagamba much to the delight of partiers.

Daniel Kazibwe aka Ragga Dee followed, giving the audience some of his classics such as Cissy, Letter O and Empeta. His all-boy dance crew spiced the performance.

Afrigo Band’s frontman Moses Matovu.

In 2023, it’s not a successful concert if the sky is not painted, thus Afrigo wasn’t different, there was fireworks.

Clad in matching kikoy fabric outfits, Matovu and company took to the stage, opening their long night with Abana ba Afrigo, a song that always announces their arrival before performing Emere esilide and Mundeke.

Rachel Magoola took some time off parliamentary duties to perform Emaali, Vooto and Ombangayina. Joanita Kawalya had the crowd dancing with Mundeke, Wololo!

Awilo then happened! His session was short but interesting. He did four songs being backed by Afrigo band.

“This is the first time for me to be with Afrigo. Let’s enjoy. It is also my first time to play with your local band. They are good’, he said.

Most of the songs he performed were from his successful Coupe Bibamba album such as the title song, Gate le coin, and Kwanga Pamba. Afrigo is part of Uganda’s society culture and most of their songs have been inspired by real life events and people, thus it wasn’t surprising when they introduced Jim and Jane, the couple whose love story inspired the 1995 hit Jim Wange.

Being his best Afrigo song, Awilo joined the band and took turns with Kawalya, throwing in French lines. Before he left, he did Karolina saying it was a request from the audience.

Having been on the big stage for all those years, there is one thing you can never take away from Afrigo. Good sound. However this was never the case at this show. The sound glitch was annoying as speakers kept going off throughout the entire show which was a distraction not just for the band but for the audience.