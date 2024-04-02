Azawi fires up Jinja Fun Rugby

At the end of 2023, Azawi released new music. In fact, it was a complete album – Sankofa.

Yet in a very unorthodox way, Azawi released a brand new single outside Sankofa – Masavu. The song landed at the height of a trend, kisaati masavu, a trend that celebrated Hawaiian shirts, but as the song started taking over, it was hit by an AI version of it, featuring the late Moze Radio, one half of the Radio and Weasel duo.

Of course, with the allegations, the song may have hit a snag, but that has not stopped it from soaring higher.

During the Guinness Fun Rugby and the launch of this year’s Bright House at the Jinja Rugby Grounds, the song was one of the highlights; this was even before Azawi could hit the stage. She had only been announced, and all of a sudden, there was Masavu anticipation.

But the girl has mastered her performance; whether she is with a DJ or a live band; she easily finds a way to make each performance worthwhile. Her performance this time mostly focused on songs she released on her debut EP, Lo Fit and later a few songs off African Music.

For a long time, the songs from Sankofa have not enjoyed the stage during Azawi’s performances. If your are lucky, she will perform Summer Bae, where she features Konshens and probably Ten Over Ten, which appears as a bonus on the album.

Revellers were fired up on Good Friday vibes. Photos | Andrew Kaggwa

For this specific performance, she threw Omwenge into the mix, and being a beer-sponsored event, the audience was easily in sync.

During her performance, Azawi paid homage to the late singer Radio, a Jinja native, whose artistry inspired her own musical journey.

“Radio is one of the musicians who inspired me to become an artiste. His dedication to his craft and his unwavering passion were truly inspiring,” Azawi shared.