Davido makes up for anxiety with timeless hit wave

The last time Davido performed in Uganda was 2019. He was supposed to usher revellers into the New Year at the Pearl of Africa Hotel but he came on stage an hour later. Rumour had it that he had missed his flight. The artiste nevertheless put up a splendid performance then.

History, however, almost repeated itself on Friday evening when Davido missed his press conference at International University of East Africa (IUEA) ahead of his Timeless Concert at Kololo Airstrip, leading to scepticism whether he was indeed coming for the concert.

By 3pm on Friday, rumour of him boarding a private jet from South Africa were all over social media as some people even started sharing pictures of him at the airport were also shared. At 6pm, a fleet of cars were posted at Entebbe International Airport waiting for his arrival. Meanwhile, revellers were making their way into the venue.

When the 2018 BET Best International Act’s pictures emerged donning a Ugandan flag at the airport, sanity prevailed at the venue but he had to first make it up to the students at IUEA. He made a brief stopover at the university where he launched the Faculty of Music and Arts.

Back at the venue, guests continued to access the venue, each heading to the designated area they paid to watch the show from.

It was clear that the organisers, Fenon Events, had spared no effort in ensuring a premium experience for all. Whether in the ordinary, VIP or platinum sections, attendees were treated to top quality stage set-ups and impeccable sound systems that elevated their experience.

Sponsored by I&M Bank Uganda among others, the entire event showcased the best of African music and Afrobeats, which left fans craving for more.

With a stellar line-up of artistes keeping guests entertained, the artistes before Davido included Fenon Records’new girl group Warafiki, who did two songs Bwekati and their latest Tetubafanana. Pia Pounds, Fik Gaza, Sheebah Karungi, Zex Bilangirangi and Jose Chameleone were the others who opened up for Davido.

At the stroke of midnight, anticipation mounted for Davido’s appearance, which was greeted with deafening cheers and excitement from the crowd.

His backline, including back-up artistes, instrumentalists, bouncers and photographers took their positions. A few minutes after, the man of the moment emerged from backstage and the sight of him sent the crowd wild.

Clad in crotchet shorts that matched his shirt, buggy white T-shirt and sneakers, he performed songs such as Duro, Skelewu, Gobe, Money, Aye, FIA before inviting Pallaso with him they did Twatoba. Before Pallaso left the stage, he did Malamu as Davido rested for a few minutes.

“I saw people saying Davido is not going to perform in Uganda. That is impossible. Uganda has a special place in my heart and I will never disappoint you guys,” Davido clapped back to the earlier criticism when he returned on stage.

Risky, Timeless, If, Follow were the other songs he did before encouraging Ugandans to always love their own artistes, giving himself as a case study.

“I would not be here if it was not for the support of Nigerians. So I implore you to always love your artistes,” he said before giving Grenade Official a platform to perform his Nkuloga song.

Jao, Forever were some of the last songs he did before bidding farewell to the crowd who showed him love while performing and when he was leaving, the crowd in unison started singing lyrics to his Unavailable jam and left with no choice, he had to come back on stage and perform it .