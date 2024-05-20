Gabie Ntaate surprised by own debut concert

Before her concert, gospel artiste Gabie Ntaate cautioned those who would attend her concert to only focus on the word of God rather than judging her voice, dress code, or stage lighting.

By Saturday morning, pictures of empty seats, among other things were shared on social media with many regarding her Friday concert at Sheraton Kampala Gardens as a flop.

But it was far from it. Much as there were some empty seats in the general section, the VIP section and part of the general section were well-occupied.

The arrangement of the seats was partly to blame for the abandonment of those seats. Most people in the ordinary section wanted a closer view of the stage so they occupied seats that were stationed near the stage contrary to those that were placed far away. Besides that, perhaps the other justifiable reason was the cover charge. Some people thought the Shs100,000 was a bit high for revellers.

Being her debut concert, the artiste was proud of herself and those who attended. She could not stop thanking the audience in every session at the show.

“Jesus is good. Who am I to get more than 2,000 people at my first concert? Thank you very much to everyone who believes in me. Thank you, Jesus,” she said during the first session that saw her kick off her performance with 15 minutes of worship.

Dressed in all-white, Ntaate only performed two songs; Because of You and Ninze. The first session was more of an introduction and she performed while standing at the back of the stage while her back-ups were stationed way ahead of her.

The second session had her dressed in a classic outfit of a fitting blue and white polka-dot long dress with a white collar, white gloves, white hat, and white belt, saw her performing most of her songs, including Wano, Gwe Asembayo, Nange Nkwetaga, Binene and a worship session where she did Great is Thy Faithfulness by Carrie Underwood.

Just like the first session, Gabie Ntaate’s last session lasted about 15 minutes and she performed only three songs dressed in a purple outfit. She did Awo, Brag About God, and Cheza For Yesu, which she performed halfway before joining her backup and dancers in a dance routine.

Despite social media claims that the show was a flop, the turn up was impressive. Photos/Isaac Ssejjombwe