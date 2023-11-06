Gutted Ambiance Discotheque resumes operations next month

Masaka’s biggest nightclub, Ambiance, which was gutted by fire in May is expected to resume normal operations next month.

According to the proprietor, Mr Joseph Kiyimba, all the interior equipment that was destroyed in the inferno are currently being replaced.

Mr Kiyimba revealed that he received Shs1.65b as compensation from State Wide Insurance Company Ltd (SWICO) but he also made a top-up to raise the Shs 3b required to restore the club.

“We have procured everything new –some from China and others from America and those who love Ambiance and its music and DJs should expect the best on Christmas Day,” Mr Kiyimba boasted during a press conference in Masaka on Sunday.

The blaze destroyed expensive items like; sound systems, amplifiers, lights, soundproofing, carpets, fridges, and large TV screens among others.

Although workers at Ambiance earlier suspected the blaze to be the work of arsonists, police investigations later revealed it was a result of an electrical short circuit.

For the last five months Club Ambiance has been closed, hotel owners in Masaka City and small shops neighbouring the discotheque have been complaining that their businesses have been slow since most of their customers usually come from the club.