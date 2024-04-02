Maddox, Afrigo prove their class

Maddox Sematimba and Afrigo yet again proved that class is permanent last Saturday during the "Gather for Impact," event held at Cricket Oval Lugogo with their splendid performance that left Rotarians asking for more despite performing for more than two hours each.

The event that brought together Rotarians from different rotary clubs and music enthusiasts alike gathered for a night of purposeful entertainment and charitable giving which showcased the power of collaboration between the entertainment industry and philanthropic organizations, raising money towards the construction of a school block.

Maddox was the first act on stage at 5pm and he almost performed his entire catalogue. From Eddembe, Munakyalo, Ssebo Omuyimbi, Omwami Nomukyala all the way to Namagembe which was clearly the crowd’s favorite.

Halfway through the song, he invited Benon Mugumbya and Viboyo to join him in the song and the two did a good job at that.

Afrigo band then took it up from there at 7pm with Afrigo Batuuse which is usually their first song during performances. Joanita Kawalya and Racheal Magola took turns entertaining the crowd, each doing their songs with the other backing them up.

Jim, Wololo, Obangaina and Ekaso were some of the songs they did while the rest of the band for two and a half hours did other songs including Maria, Teri Mubi, and Bwosika Ekitaja among others.

Elijah Kitaka also had his time to shine before Azawi wrapped up the event by performing her songs like Slow Dancing, Majje, Summer Bae, Party Mood, Repeat It and Masavu among others.

The event served as a platform to raise awareness about Rotary's various fundraising initiatives aimed at promoting literacy and education in Uganda.