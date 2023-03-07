Patricia Sityaloss eyes journalism at varsity, trashes UACE failure claims

Ghetto kids dancer and socialite Patricia Nabakooza alias Patricia Sityaloss, has come out to refute claims that she failed the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education Examinations (UACE).

While appearing in an interview with Spark television's live wire, a celebrity show yesterday, the ambassador Sheebaholic pads declined to reveal her results to anyone.

"Since primary seven, I have never posted my results on social media. I know I performed well and got the points that can take me to campus," she clarified.

She wondered why people are spreading malicious and fake information about her UACE performance.

"To my people, you will inbox me and I share my points but I'm not going to reveal them to the public," she noted.

Patricia added that she was not aware of what was making rounds behind her back, until her mentor Eddy Kenzo, posted on his social media page.

"I didn't know what was going on until papa Kenzo and my team (Team Patricia Sityaloss) posted. The netizens asking for my results will get them because they didn't pay school fees,” she fumed.

In the same line, Nabakooza said is not bothered by what people say and she will sit down and decide the University that will favour her and asked journalists to give her guidance.

"All journalists out there, I request for guidance in regard to the field and correct me in case I go wrong."

She comes out after one Justine Nantale tweeted: "Patricia Sityaloss after receiving her UACE results. She thought life was only about dancing." The tweet made rounds on social media, attracting emotional reactions from people from all walks of life.

PATRICIA SITYA LOSS after recieving her UACE results



She thought life was only about dancing 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/eHKfi91os9 — Justine Nantale🇺🇬 (@justinenantale2) March 4, 2023

Netizens react:

In his reaction, Eddy Kenzo posted Monday: " And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,” retrieved from the quotation from Friedrich Nietzsche.

Mr Jim Spire Ssentongo advised the poster to support the young star other than putting her down.

"Ridiculing a child for trying to develop her talent. At least fight an adult."

Dr Kenneth Omona Olusegum also sided with the Ghetto dancer saying: "Just like life is not only about UACE, that girl instead needs encouragement and the fact that she made a name as a child, she can even make a bigger name now, please don't mock a child, and don’t mock future."