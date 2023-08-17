Shrapnel: Uganda’s Hemdee Kiwanuka a master of his own in Holly Wood

Hemdee Kiwanuka, a Ugandan, US-based action auteur returned to cinemas in 2023 with a more understated outing, and yet Hemdee Kiwanuka's “MR-9” checked all the boxes of a brilliant action thriller movie.

Even as kidnap-based action franchises grow increasingly over-the-top, Hemdee Kiwanuka’s “Shrapnel” has upped the stake even further.

In Shrapnel, a former Marine and his old war buddy face off against the Mexican cartel behind the disappearance of his daughter.

Cam Gigandet, Jason Patric, Kesia Elwin, William Kaufman, Guillermo Ivan, and Mauricio Mendoza, are the stars of the movie.

Jason Patric plays a rancher who crosses the border in search of his missing daughter who mysteriously vanishes during a trip to Mexico with her best friend. He decides to take matters into his own hands, with the help of a former Marine buddy (Cam Gigandet), after the local authorities provide little help and he discovers that they're in cahoots with the dangerous cartel behind his daughter's disappearance.

The movie had a limited release on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Apart from the director Hemdee Kiwanuka, other crew members William Kaufman (Director), Chad Law, and Johnny Walters (Writers) under Saban Films production company.